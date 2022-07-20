Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

