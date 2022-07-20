Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

