Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,209 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,963,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,793,000 after buying an additional 85,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after acquiring an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,732,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,285,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

HOG opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

