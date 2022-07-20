Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 150.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.5 %

NET opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

