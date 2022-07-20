Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

