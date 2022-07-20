Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 824,410 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after buying an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,758,000 after purchasing an additional 276,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,439,000 after buying an additional 385,680 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 5.6 %

JBLU opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

