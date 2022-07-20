Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.