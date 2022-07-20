Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,494 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CF opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.