Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $15,278,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE RRX opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

