Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,709 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $14,961,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.13.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

