Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,593 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

