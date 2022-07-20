Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NJR opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.