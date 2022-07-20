Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

