FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

