Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Twitter by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 95,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

