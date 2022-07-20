Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,318 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

