Keybank National Association OH Invests $706,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.22.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

