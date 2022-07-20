Parallel Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.6 %

SCCO opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

