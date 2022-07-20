Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after acquiring an additional 90,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

