Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $213.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.30.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

