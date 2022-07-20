Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 9,492 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

