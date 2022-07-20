Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.