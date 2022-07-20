Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.