Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $334.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $342.00 to $334.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.59.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $214.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.