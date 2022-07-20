Barclays Analysts Give Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) a $89.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.