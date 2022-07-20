JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Argus decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

JPM opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

