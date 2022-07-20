Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,818,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

