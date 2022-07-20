Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,396 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

