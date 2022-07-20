6,747 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $81,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TLK shares. StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

