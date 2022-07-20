DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 47,082 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 528.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.