Fullen Financial Group Has $893,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $984,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

JPM stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

