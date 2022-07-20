DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 46,751 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 29,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

