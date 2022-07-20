TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

