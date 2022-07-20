TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.05) to GBX 624 ($7.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.05) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.16) to GBX 525 ($6.28) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.29.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

