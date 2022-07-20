DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.64 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.