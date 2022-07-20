DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.85.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

