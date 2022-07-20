DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,424 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

