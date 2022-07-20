DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,524,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

