Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.