DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 186,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 54.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

GNTX stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

