DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 186,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

