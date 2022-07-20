Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 198,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

