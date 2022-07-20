DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

