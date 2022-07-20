DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,812 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

