DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

