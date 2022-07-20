DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

