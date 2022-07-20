DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:Y opened at $833.95 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $833.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.16. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

About Alleghany



Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

