CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $142.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.