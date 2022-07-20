CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $142.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

