DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

