DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.